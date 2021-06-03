It’s been some time since David Beckham amazed the world with his range of football tricks, but that doesn’t mean the British star has retired into a quiet and money-spending life. Instead, he’s carefully investing into the future, and from now on, he’s not just the owner of a club (Inter Miami CF) or a UNICEF ambassador (among others), but also an electric car investor. That’s according...Full Article
David Beckham Buys Into Lunaz and Its EV Conversion Plans for Garbage Trucks
