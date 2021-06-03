The Tesla Model S Plaid is almost here and it might have already set a production-car record. On June 2, Jay Leno appeared as a guest on Spike's Car Radio podcast to talk about the Tesla Model S Plaid. The retired late night talk show host and car enthusiast told the hosts he powted an incredible quarter-mile time in the Tesla Model S Plaid that...Full Article
Tesla Model S Plaid reportedly sets quarter-mile record of 9.2 seconds
