The M3 E46 was the third generation of BMW's sporty sedan (though back then you could have the M3 in both coupe and convertible flavors as well), and one that a lot of people consider the best looking so far. Obviously, most of those who think that are the 30+ year-olds who grew up with the E46 and have nostalg...Full Article
Toyota GR Yaris Takes on BMW M3 E46, the Time Gap is Huge in More Ways Than One
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Clash on the 'pan: Torque-vectoring hot hatches face off
In strict terms, the A45 and Golf R can deliver only half of the engine’s torque to the rear axle (assuming both axles have..
Autocar