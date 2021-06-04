Dust storms are a common occurence on Mars and they constantly threaten the spacecraft lives by covering their solar panels. Back on Earth, NASA's InSight team has come up with an ingenious way to boost the lander's energy levels. The spacecraft used its robotic arm to pour sand near one of its solar panels, allowing the wind to blow away some of the accumulated dust. This helped InSight gain 30 watt-hours of energy p...Full Article
NASA InSight Spacecraft Gets Dirty to Boost Its Power Levels on Mars
