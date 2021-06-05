There Are 25K Asteroids Out There, and NASA Proved We Canâ€™t Stop a Single One

There Are 25K Asteroids Out There, and NASA Proved We Canâ€™t Stop a Single One

autoevolution

Published

One might be inclined to believe that Earth is a large chunk of rock flying solo on its orbit around the Sun, in the complete emptiness of space. Only space around at planet is far from empty. Did you know, for instance, that 100 tons of dust and sand-sized particles hit the atmosphere of our planet each day? And these are the smallest dangers lurking out there. Back in May, the American space agency released a short video to bring us up...

Full Article