The BMW X4 M is the SUV equivalent of an M4 Coupe, and that's pretty fast. But let's see if it can really keep up with potent rivals like the Porsche Macan Turbo and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV. A decade ago, the BMW X4 M would have been one of the hottest German cars. But it arrives somewhat late to the performance SUV party and doesn't seem to get enough attention. Maybe it needs to take on a couple of adversaries and teach...Full Article
BMW X4 M Drag Races Porsche Macan Turbo and Alfa Stelvio QV, Excuses Follow
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
This year will see many all-new and updated models landing in showrooms. We round up every important new car of..
Autocar