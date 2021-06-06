Anonymous Attacks Elon Musk for Crypto Manipulation, Pretty Much Everything Else

Hacktivist collective and decentralized international hacker group Anonymous has a new target in sight, and it’s bound to cause heated reactions from Tesla fans: that target is none other than Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Technoking and Emperor of Mars Elon Musk. The latest video from Anonymous starts in typical Anonymous fashion: this is a message for the citizens of the world and a warning for Elon Musk. You will find it in full at t...