Tesla is due to start deliveries of its 1,020-hp Model S Plaid on June 10, but a faster Plaid+ version due in 2022 has been canceled, company boss Elon Musk revealed via a Twitter post late on Sunday. The Model S Plaid+ option still appears on the ordering section of Tesla's website but can no longer be selected. In his Twitter post, the Tesla CEO...Full Article
Tesla Model S Plaid+ canceled because Plaid is fast enough at 0-60 mph in less than 2s
