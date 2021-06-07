Paying to park in major cities—or nearly any metropolitan area—is never fun. It's usually expensive and space is incredibly limited. New York City is just awful in this matter, but it doesn't have anything on Hong Kong. One driver paid HK$10.2 million (approximately $1.3 million) for a single parking spot, which is a new record, Hong...Full Article
Record $1.3M paid for parking spot in Hong Kong
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tesla Model S Plaid+, record price paid for parking spot, James Dean's Porsche: Car News Headlines
MotorAuthority
Tesla is about to launch its 1,020-hp Model S Plaid, but the faster Plaid+ version that was promised with over 1,100 hp and 520..
More coverage
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Energy Daily
Hong Kong (AFP) June 4, 2021
A single car parking space has been sold for a whopping HK$10 million ($1.3 million) at a..