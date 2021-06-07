History was made on June 4th when an unmanned aircraft successfully refueled another aircraft mid-flight. To demonstrate air-to-air refueling, the U.S. Navy and Boeing used an MQ-25 Stingray to assume the carrier-based tanking role for the test flight. The MQ-25 T1 test asset had successfully demonstrated its aerial refueling capability when it extended the hose and drogue mid-flight from its aerial refueling storage (ARS). After that, it...Full Article
For the First Time, An MQ-25 Stingray Drone Refuels Another Aircraft Mid-Flight
