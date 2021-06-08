LEGO Technic Builds Epic Life-Size Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Replica

LEGO Technic Builds Epic Life-Size Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Replica

autoevolution

Published

Last year’s 1:8 scale LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 was nothing compared to what you’re looking at right here. Ladies and gentlemen, this is a life-size Sian replica, built from over 400,000 LEGO elements and weighing around 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg). This build is said to mir...

Full Article