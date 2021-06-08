2022 Ford Maverick Surprises With $19,995 Starting Price, Standard Hybrid Engine

autoevolution

After the grand reveal of the Hyundai Santa Cruz, literally everyone had extremely high expectations from the 2022 Ford Maverick. Thankfully for prospective customers, the Blue Oval has delivered a fantastic truck. First things first, $19,995 excluding destination charge for the 2.5-liter Atkinson hybrid...

