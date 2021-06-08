After the grand reveal of the Hyundai Santa Cruz, literally everyone had extremely high expectations from the 2022 Ford Maverick. Thankfully for prospective customers, the Blue Oval has delivered a fantastic truck. First things first, $19,995 excluding destination charge for the 2.5-liter Atkinson hybrid...Full Article
2022 Ford Maverick Surprises With $19,995 Starting Price, Standard Hybrid Engine
