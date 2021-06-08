Autocar Awards 2021: Watch the video celebrating the industry's best cars and finest people

Join us as we name the automotive industry's most influential figures, companies and cars



Welcome to the Autocar Awards 2021, sponsored by Britishvolt.



Join us as we name the finest cars of the year, and also - and this is what makes the Autocar Awards special - as we celebrate the people who made them.



The Autocar Awards celebrate the very best the car industry has to offer. We'll be naming the winner of our prestigious Issigonis Award, which recognises extraordinary achievements by those at the top as they steer the motoring industry, as well as the Editor's Award, which goes to goes to someone the Autocar team judge to have had the biggest impact on their company’s success this year.



Also on the roster are the Mundy Award for Engineering, the Sturmey Award and the Lifetime Achievement award, and we'll also be honouring this year's best cars, be they five-star road test cars, or simply brilliant driver's cars.



