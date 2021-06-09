NASA Juno Spacecraft Snaps Photos of Our Solar System's Largest Moon

NASA Juno Spacecraft Snaps Photos of Our Solar System's Largest Moon

autoevolution

Published

On June 7th, NASA's Juno spacecraft zipped closer to Jupiter's largest moon than any other has done in more than two decades. Racing at almost 12 miles per second (19 km per second), Juno successfully snapped the first images of Ganymede's icy shell, which show the surface in great detail, with craters, dark and b...

Full Article