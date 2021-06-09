On June 7th, NASA's Juno spacecraft zipped closer to Jupiter's largest moon than any other has done in more than two decades. Racing at almost 12 miles per second (19 km per second), Juno successfully snapped the first images of Ganymede's icy shell, which show the surface in great detail, with craters, dark and b...Full Article
NASA Juno Spacecraft Snaps Photos of Our Solar System's Largest Moon
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mighty Jupiter moon Ganymede pictured in close-up
BBC News
Nasa's Juno probe makes the closest pass of the Solar System's largest moon in more than 20 years.
-
Spacecraft buzzes Jupiter's mega moon, 1st close-up in years
SeattlePI.com
-
Feast your eyes on Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system
Mashable
-
'It's going to be a wild ride': NASA spacecraft Juno to fly by Jupiter's moon Ganymede today
USATODAY.com
-
NASA's Juno Spacecraft Will Get A Close Look At Jupiter's Moon On Monday
NPR
More coverage
NASA's Juno to get a close look at Jupiter's Moon Ganymede
San Antonio TX (SPX) Jun 04, 2021
On Monday, June 7, at 1:35 p.m. EDT (10:35 a.m. PDT), NASA's Juno spacecraft will come..
Space Daily