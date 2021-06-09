Check the New Ford Maverick With Bronco and Bronco Sport Front Ends Rendering

Check the New Ford Maverick With Bronco and Bronco Sport Front Ends Rendering

autoevolution

Published

The new Ford Maverick was a blast with its affordable pricing and versatility in a relatively small package. Despite that, it disappointed fans of the original vehicle, who would probably expect the Maverick to be more sporty. Another disappointed fellow was a talented rendering artist that expected the pickup truck to be more daring. One way to achieve that would be with a different front end, so...

Full Article