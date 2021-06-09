The new Ford Maverick was a blast with its affordable pricing and versatility in a relatively small package. Despite that, it disappointed fans of the original vehicle, who would probably expect the Maverick to be more sporty. Another disappointed fellow was a talented rendering artist that expected the pickup truck to be more daring. One way to achieve that would be with a different front end, so...Full Article
Check the New Ford Maverick With Bronco and Bronco Sport Front Ends Rendering
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Reviewed by Doug DeMuro, Quirks and Features Galore
autoevolution
It’s hard to underestimate the importance of the Maverick for the Ford Motor Company. Not only does it bring new customers to the..