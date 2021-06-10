Two symbols of the Royal military power, one in the air and one at sea, had their first historic encounter – the F-35 Lightening made its debut aboard HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier. The crews of both the aircraft and the ship were honored to be the first to experience this collaboration, which marks the beginning of countless future operations at sea. During the recent Sea Acceptance Tri...Full Article
F-35 Lightening Lands for the First Time Aboard the Royal Navy’s Newest Warship
autoevolution0 shares 1 views