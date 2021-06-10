Ford F-250 John Deere Edition Rendering Is What Texans Dream About

The modern Ford truck is all things to all people. It's luxury transportation, a workhorse, and even a battery pack with the introduction of the hybrid models. But you can't plow a field with it, which is what this Ford F-250 John Deere Edition wants to do. Everybody knows that trucks are the go-to vehicles in Texas. Many debuts happen there, and special editions are often targeted at longhorn state. However, there's no suc...