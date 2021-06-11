We’ve known for a while Apple is planning to expand in the automotive market, but as it turns out, these ambitions have convinced many other technology giants to explore a similar strategy in the long term. So in the last few months, rumors about more tech companies planning to launch their own cars kept making the headlines, with some big names, such as Huawei and Xiaomi, already confirming investments in this regard.Full Article
Smartphone Maker Applies for Car Trademark as It Plans Apple Car Competitor
autoevolution0 shares 1 views