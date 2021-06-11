NASA Perseverance Rover Starts Searching for Signs of Ancient Microbial Life

Up until recently, NASA's Perseverance rover has been supporting its little buddy Ingenuity, documenting the helicopter's historic flights on Mars. But on June 1st, the rover got assigned a new job – to explore the oldest geologic features in the Jezero Crater and collect samples from the crater's floor in order to find signs of ancient microbial life. By the time Perseverance began its new scientific campaign, i... (continue reading...)