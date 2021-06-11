Europe’s best-selling EV isn’t a Tesla or a Volkswagen. Not even Nissan can hold a candle to the Renault Zoe, which sold 99,432 units last year versus 85,979 units of the Model 3, 54,495 ID.3s, and 31,177 Leafs. As Renault keeps riding the EV wave like there’s no tomorrow, UK-based... (continue reading...)Full Article
Renault Zoe With Enso EV Tires Sets New Hypermiling Record: 475.4 Miles
