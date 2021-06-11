McLaren is the latest to commit to Extreme E, the new FIA-sanctioned off-road racing series that has already attracted three Formula One world champions as team owners. In a statement released on Friday, McLaren said it will tackle Extreme E from 2022 with its own team. The move is part of a wider sustainability and diversity agenda, it said. We...Full Article
McLaren to enter Extreme E electric off-road racing series in 2022
