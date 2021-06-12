It’s no secret anymore that as soon as the latest iteration of the James Bond series hits the screens later this fall, we will have to part ways with the actor who embodied Britain’s most dangerous secret agent for years. And with him, a lot of other things we have gotten used to will probably exit the scene as well. As most of you Bond fans already know, (continue reading...)Full Article
Electric Aston Martin DB5 Could Be the Right Car for Female 007
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Autocar Awards 2021: Polestar's Thomas Ingenlath wins Sturmey Award
"There’s very little time for self-satisfaction. Life is a lesson, and you’ve learned it when you’re..
Autocar
Seen it all before: A deja vu-laden visit to Longcross Studios
Goodwin can't help spotting Longcross settings
We're forever recognising the same few bits of road on TV, but many more..
Autocar