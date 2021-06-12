What do you call a Toyota RAV4 with a nicer interior and a more stylish exterior? Lexus NX is the correct answer, and the second generation has finally been revealed with many similarities to the less expensive SUV. Based on the GA-K modular platform that underpins D- and E-segment vehicles, the NX will enter production in the fall of 2021 as a 2022 model. Arrow-shaped running lights dominate the front fascia’s design, along wit... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Lexus NX Debuts PHEV Option, New Infotainment System
