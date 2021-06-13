Wooden 2021 Lexus GX 460 Is a Great Looking SUV, Regardless of Its Size

Woodworking Art has got on our radar for quite a while now and we’ve been hooked on his work ever since. This time, the master carpenter delights us with a 2021 Lexus GX 460 replica that just goes to remind you a Lexus is a Lexus, even in toy size. The 2021 Lexus GX has a 1:13 proportion to real size and just like all of the wooden art pieces of the Vietnamese artist, it is made of Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. Her... (continue reading...)