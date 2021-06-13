Founded by a former Ferrari, Maserati and Lamborghini employee, Dallara is now one of the biggest race car builders out there. The sole manufacturer of IndyCar and Formula 2 race cars, Dallara also builds endurance vehicles for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Formula E. But the Italian builder is also involved in road car manufacturing. Dallara helped create vehicles s... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Dallara Stradale EXP Spotted Testing at Monza with Extreme Aero
autoevolution0 shares 1 views