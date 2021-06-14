The Tesla Model S Plaid has just started deliveries, and it already has a world record under its belt. Jay Leno was recently invited to drive the electric super hatch down the dragstrip at Pomona raceway in Bakersfield, California, where he managed to run a quarter-mile ET of 9.247 seconds at 152.09 mph. The stunt was filmed for Leno's “Jay...Full Article
Watch Jay Leno set 9.24s quarter-mile world record in the Tesla Model S Plaid
