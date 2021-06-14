What else can we tell you about BMW’s latest design language that you haven’t already heard? Yes, the new and shockingly massive front grilles are beyond controversial and several of the carmaker’s newer nameplates are simply struggling to imprint their identity onto their respective segments. We also know to expect a large kidney grille on the upcoming 7 Series / i7 duo and coupled with a brand new and alrea... (continue reading...)Full Article
BMW X8 M Rendering Hints at How the Bavarian Carmaker Can Still Be Redeemed
autoevolution0 shares 1 views