Land Rover Joins Red Bull X-Alps 2021 With Adventure-Equipped Defenders

While many manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on endurance racing, Land Rover has set its sights on a different type of trial, one that involves paragliding. No, we won’t see SUVs fly (yet) but some competitors at this year’s Red Bull X-Alps will be able to use a fleet of modified Defenders for transport and shelter. One of the toughest adventure races one can take part in is the famed Red Bull X-Alps. For ... (continue reading...)