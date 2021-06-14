2022 Kia Telluride Leaked Photos Reveal New Logo

Manufactured in Georgia, the increasingly popular Telluride is getting a makeover in the guise of a brand-new logo. In addition to revised badging, the 2022 model year further sweetens the deal with dual-zone temperature control and rear temperature control across all trim levels. The Korean Car Blog reports that ... (continue reading...)

