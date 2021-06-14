All-New Skoda Kushaq Starts Production in India on MQB-A0-IN Platform

Skoda has very little brand recognition in the Indian subcontinent, but the Volkswagen-owned carmaker plans to change that with the Kushaq. Developed specifically for India on a low-cost version of the MQB-A0 platform, the subcompact SUV has just started production in Pune. The first Skoda manufactured locally under the INDIA 2.0 business plan, the Kushaq takes its name from the Sanskrit word for king or emperor. That sounds very optimist... (continue reading...)