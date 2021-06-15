New 2021 Ssangyong Korando EV due for launch in August

South Korean SUV specialist looks to all-electric future; with larger J100 flagship also on the way



South Korean firm SsangYong has started production of the Korando e-Motion, its first electric car, as the company accelerates its new model development programme to secure its future.



The Korando e-Motion will be heavily based on the existing combustion-fuelled car, with subtle bespoke styling details hinting at its underpinnings. Ssangyong will also speed up development of its second EV, a medium-sized SUV under the project name ‘J100,’ set to launch in 2022 - seemingly as a successor to the long-defunct Musso large SUV.



European deliveries of the Korando e-Motion will begin in August with UK deliveries expected later this year due to restricted supplies of semiconductors.



The company has struggled financially even after Indian manufacturing giant Mahindra rescued the SUV specialist in 2010, and filed for bankruptcy in South Korea last year. It says a renewed focus on eco-friendly mobility will be central to its rehabilitation procedures, as it looks for a new investor that will commit to continuous future investment.



"We are establishing a strong foothold for corporate rehabilitation through a successful merger and acquisition, and putting our very best efforts into new car development by addressing the rapidly changing automotive trends,” said Yong Won Chung, SsangYong Motors receiver.



“We are expanding the line-up of eco-cars, discovering future growth opportunities such as new business models, and preparing for renewed competitiveness," Won Chung added.



The company said it will aim to become the driving force of its own self-rescue plan, with a full-scale move towards meeting the future demands of the international automotive market.



