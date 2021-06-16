Trek’s 2022 Marlin 5 MTB Is Built for Summer Fun and Thrills - Well Under $1,000

The time of year to go out and get banged up, bruised, and dirty, are back. To help you get the absolute most out of your outdoor experiences, Trek shows up with the 2022 Marlin 5. Best of all, it’s still under $1,000! If you’ve ever ridden a bike in this lifetime, chances are you’ve ridden or seen a Trek bicycle. Since their beginning in a barn in 1976, Trek has risen to become known as one of the leading b... (continue reading...)