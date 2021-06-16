The Audi GT may lack the performance of a Tesla Model S Plaid - or even a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, for that matter - but it more than makes up for that with its incredibly cool styling. It offers the perfect alternative to the understated elegance of the (continue reading...)Full Article
Watch the 2022 Audi e-tron GT Hit 154 MPH Top Speed on Busy Autobahn
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2022 Audi e-tron GT Design Preview
AutoMotions
The Audi e-tron GT is defined by its duality: A high-performance gran turismo that can be just as easily driven spiritedly as it..
2022 Audi e-tron GT Driving Video
AutoMotions
2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Design Preview
AutoMotions
More coverage
2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Driving Video
The Audi e-tron GT is defined by its duality: A high-performance gran turismo that can be just as easily driven spiritedly as it..
AutoMotions