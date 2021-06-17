All-New TechArt GTstreet R Is a 788 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Gone Ballistic

We’ve been expecting TechArt’s take on the latest Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S ever since we saw Shmee drive a mildly camouflaged prototype back in May. This however is the final version of the tuner’s so-called GTstreet R body kit, which can be ordered effective immediately and costs upwards of €73,000 ($87,000) plus taxes. Basically, you can either buy this body kit (limited to 87 vehicles) for yo... (continue reading...)