Here’s how you get to win the Tour de France four times. Chris Froome shows us what it takes to become a world champion in cycling, with a training session of over 147 miles (237 km) covered in less than nine hours. And not just anywhere, but in the mountains. The day he found out he would ride the Tour de France supporting Michael Woods , the champ decided to waste no time and went for a grueling (continue reading...)Full Article
Four-Time Winner of the Tour de France Rides 147 Miles in Less Than Nine Hours
