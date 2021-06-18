1986 Buick Grand National Has Been Sitting Under a Tarp for 15 Years

Back in the 1980s, American carmakers were making efforts to leave the dreadful performance of the Malaise era behind and Buick gave this quite a shot with the Grand National. And, as those of you who spend their nights and days chasing retro toys have probably noticed, these G-body machines have gained some serious popularity recently. However, the example sitting before us hasn't exactly been lucky. This is claimed to be a 1986 Gra... (continue reading...)