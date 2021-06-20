This Guy Made a Mazda MX-5 Miata Out of LEGO, Could Become an Available Set

Mazda MX-5 Miata, a sports car that deserves to be honored in every possible way, including through a LEGO set. And this guy wants to help make that happen. Reddit user “awesomeaustinv” recently posted a project, asking the world to support it. His very own miniature Miata, which is made of LEGO pieces. The roadster is a representation of the first generation (NA – naturally aspirated) Miata and its builder ... (continue reading...)