2022 BMW M3 Touring vs. Cadillac CT5 Wagon Rendering Depicts an Old Rivalry

The 2022 BMW M3 Touring is less than a year away from becoming the new hottest wagon in town. For the first time ever, an M3 will have a big body, xDrive, and an inline-6 with over 500 horsepower. So why would we need a rival like the Cadillac CT5? Well, grab your popcorn, because this is a long story. German sports sedan and wagons are cool right now, but they were even better in the 2000s. You had AMG with the largest V8s you could buy ... (continue reading...)