The SCC500 drag racing event in Germany brought together some of the quickest machines on the continent, and among them, we found a very special BMW M140i. That’s right, this is the previous generation model, which, unlike its successor, is still a real Bimmer, with a rear-wheel drive construction. Do not, e... (continue reading...)Full Article
BMW M140i Has More Power Than Modern Supercars, Takes On Everyone at Drag Event
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Give War A Chance: Arab Leaders Finesse Military Defeat – Analysis
By Daniel Pipes*
When Saddam Hussein's chief spokesman met with the U.S. secretary of state on the eve of the Kuwait..
Eurasia Review
Formula One circuit guide 2021
With the 2021 F1 season in full swing, we run down every track on the calendar with Sky pundit Karun Chandhok
Formula 1..
Autocar