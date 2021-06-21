Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe Driver Ends up Crashing Car While Drifting in the Rain

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe Driver Ends up Crashing Car While Drifting in the Rain

autoevolution

Published

Unless you completely switch off the car’s electronic brain or limit its ability to do its job as it pertains to traction and stability, you should be able to accelerate your AMG-powered C-Class Coupe in the rain without the rear wheels simply calling it quits. On the other hand, the (continue reading...)

Full Article