Haus.Me, the Vacation Home for Perfectionists, Is Sustainable, Smart and Fancy

Depending on who you ask, the future of real estate belongs to tiny homes, or off-shore real estate, or prefabricated units, or smart boxes. Haus.Me is a genuine turducken for the industry: a prefab tiny that is fully sustainable, has off-grid capabilities, can be moved around endlessly, is smart and luxurious. One thing this tiny is definitely not is cheap. But you were probably expecting that. (continue reading...)