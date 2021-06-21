Inspired by Vintage Supercars, This C1S Electric Scooter Is Ready for Summer

Electric scooters have become increasingly popular in recent years. They're easy to use, and they're an excellent alternative for cutting down on time spent stuck in traffic. Now that summer is officially here, you can hop on a two-wheeler and get away from the hot temperatures. Who knows, maybe a Yadea C1S e-scooter will do the trick for you. Designed by Kiska, the same company behind the style of the KTM motorcycles, the (continue reading...)