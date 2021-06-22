2022 Kia Soul Gets the New Badge and Subtle Updates, Price Now Hiked to $19,190

2022 Kia Soul Gets the New Badge and Subtle Updates, Price Now Hiked to $19,190

autoevolution

Published

The South Korean automaker is on the traditional model year update spree. So far, we have seen the Seltos, Stinger (with new Scorpion special edition), as well as the popular Telluride adopt 2022MY garments. Now it’s time for the 2022 Soul crossover to join the party, of course at a higher MSRP level. (continue reading...)

