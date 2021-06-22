The South Korean automaker is on the traditional model year update spree. So far, we have seen the Seltos, Stinger (with new Scorpion special edition), as well as the popular Telluride adopt 2022MY garments. Now it’s time for the 2022 Soul crossover to join the party, of course at a higher MSRP level. (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Kia Soul Gets the New Badge and Subtle Updates, Price Now Hiked to $19,190
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
Many new models will land in showrooms before the year is out. Here's your go-to guide for all of them
It's been a..
Autocar
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2021 long-term review
Our new luxury EV got us there in style – so long as we don’t forget to charge it
*Why we ran it: *The EQC won our..
Autocar