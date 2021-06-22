Israel Is Shooting Down Drones With High-Power Airborne Laser Weapons

Israel is testing airborne high-power laser weapons that can shoot down drones with a precision of 100 percent. The Israeli Ministry of Defense recently posted a tweet showing interception tests using the new technology, stating that Israel is among the first countries in the world to demonstrate such capabilities. The technology consists of a high-power laser system installed on aircraft, which can successfully intercept and destroy any ... (continue reading...)

