Skoda Auto doesn’t break the tradition and will support once again the Tour de France, for the 18th time. As recently announced by the Czech carmaker, Skoda will be the official main partner in this year’s cycling competition, which is no surprise, since the automobile manufacturer has assumed this role since 2004. Skoda will provide mobility by deploying a total of 250 vehicles that will help various teams and the org... (continue reading...)Full Article
Skoda Stays Loyal to the Tour de France, Supports the Event for the 18th Time
