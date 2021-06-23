The 2021 Formula 1 championship is well underway, with seven out of 23 races completed as of June. We were supposed to see a pack of next-generation single-seaters hit the track this year, but the FIA pushed back the regulation changes to 2022. Yet here we are taking our first glance at next year's monoposto before we were ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Here's the 2022 Formula 1 Car Before You're Supposed to See it
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Verstappen dominates Styrian GP for his 4th win of F1 season
Japan Today
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won half of the races this Formula One season. And if that wasn't worrying enough for his..
More coverage
No deal yet between Sauber and Alfa Romeo for next season?
F1-Fansite
Jun.25 - Alfa Romeo is celebrating the anniversary of its 1910 founding this weekend with '111' on-livery Formula 1 branding...