To celebrate the debut of the Alpine F1 team in this year's French Grand Prix, French luxury watch brand Bell & Ross rolled out a new watch. Inspired by the world of motorsport, the timepiece represents Alpine's visual identity, particularly the brands' core color scheme of blue, black, and white. The French Grand Prix took place between June 18th to June 20th at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, Var, and las... (continue reading...)Full Article
Bell & Ross Celebrates Alpine's Debut at 2021 French Grand Prix With New Watch
