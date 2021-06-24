The A3, or chassis No.3, is only the third sports car ever created by Aston Martin and its oldest surviving car. Together with long-established dealer Aston Martin HWM, the British carmaker decided to honor the century-old icon by building a modern-day tribute vehicle based on the new Vantage Roadster. Powered by a 1.5-liter, 11-hp four-pot, the A3 wore a streamlined racing body that helped it achieve several light-car speed records, incl... (continue reading...)Full Article
Bespoke Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Revealed as Tribute to Century-Old A3 Car
