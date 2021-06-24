British firm electrifies classic Jaguar E-Type with three powertrains

Electrogenic's electrified E-Type will make its debut ahead of the London Classic Car Show in July



An Oxford-based firm will electrify the classic Jaguar E-Type ahead of the car’s 60th anniversary this year.



Electrogenic, a company that specialises in converting classic cars to electric power, will fit the E-Type with a choice of three powertrains to cater to different driving experiences and performance levels.



Prices will start at £54,000 for the base Tourer conversion and rise to £62,000 for the mid-range Sprint, each offering a 150-mile range. Range-extenders that add 50 miles are optional and customers can also opt for the £80,000 Grand Tourer conversion for 250 miles on a single charge.



The Tourer conversion offers a maximum speed of 100mph with the car’s original gearbox, but with a lower-than-original kerb weight for improved handling.



The next-level Sprint offers a near-original kerb weight, with torque upped to 346lb ft. Electrogenic said it “exceeds the originally quoted E-Type performance figures” and has offered the option of upgraded brakes and suspension.



The top-of-the range Grand Tourer conversion removes the original gearbox and installs an upgraded electric powertrain. It delivers 402bhp and 442lb ft of torque and has fast-charging capability.



“As with every classic that we convert to run on electric power, the E-Type presented its own unique challenges - the main one being the weight of expectation,” said Ian Newstead, Electrogenic co-founder.



“The E-Type’s reputation is well known in the industry and living up to that is never going to be easy – but this is a wonderfully engaging car to drive. Our first E-Type conversion will be on the stand at the London Classic Car Show and we can’t wait to show it off to the world,” Newstead said.



An electrified E-Type will be presented ahead of the London Classic Car Show in July, alongside the firm’s electrified Citroën DS, Series 2 Land Rover, Karmann Ghia and Porsche 356.



