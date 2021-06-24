We’ve got some brand-new limited-edition Rolls-Royce motor cars for your viewing pleasure, part of the so-called Landspeed Collection. Both vehicles were built in honor of the records set by British engineer Captain George Eyston in his Thunderbolt, using two Rolls-Royce R V12 aero engines. Eyston set his third and final land speed record of 357.497 mph (575.335 kph) on September 16, 1938, a date depicted within the Starlight He... (continue reading...)Full Article
New Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection Shows How Well Luxury and MPH Go Together
